Two men seriously injured in industrial accident

Two men were seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon in an industrial accident at a business on Boeing Road in Pretoria East.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said it was believed that the two men had been filling a truck tyre with air when it apparently burst.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with another service‚ arrived on the scene to find two men lying inside the workshop of a local business.

“ER24 paramedics assessed both men and found that they had both sustained numerous injuries‚ leaving them in a serious condition.

“The men were treated for their injuries and were provided with pain-relief medication before they were transported to a private hospital for further treatment‚” Meiring said.