South Africa

Two men seriously injured in industrial accident

10 January 2018 - 20:38 By Timeslive
File photo.
File photo.
Image: ER24

Two men were seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon in an industrial accident at a business on Boeing Road in Pretoria East.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said it was believed that the two men had been filling a truck tyre with air when it apparently burst.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with another service‚ arrived on the scene to find two men lying inside the workshop of a local business.

“ER24 paramedics assessed both men and found that they had both sustained numerous injuries‚ leaving them in a serious condition.

“The men were treated for their injuries and were provided with pain-relief medication before they were transported to a private hospital for further treatment‚” Meiring said.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Two men seriously injured in industrial accident South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Man in serious condition after gas exposure South Africa
  4. Transgender people to be given a voice South Africa
  5. Increase in the number of complaints over racial slurs: Human Rights Commission South Africa

Latest Videos

The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
KZN farmer accused of shooting mourners says he acted in self defence
X