Cape Town’s climbing and yachting community gathered to pay tribute to climbing guide and geologist Ian Slatem‚ who died in a New Year’s Day accident on Table Mountain.

The 61-year-old was described as a “true adventurer” by fellow climbers and yachtsmen‚ about 200 of whom congregated for his memorial on Wednesday at the Mountain Club of South Africa clubhouse.

An experienced climber and award-winning guide‚ Slatem was leading two female tourists from Hong Kong up Table Mountain when the accident happened. One of the tourists was also killed.

Veteran sports presenter Jeff Ayliffe posted on Facebook this week that a “large piece of rock being dislodged” caused the fall‚ which killed Slatem and his belayer. An investigation is under way.

Ayliffe wrote: “Ian did EVERYTHING by the book. All systems were solid. The deaths were the result of a piece of fate that sadly are part of these sports‚ incidents that are unavoidable‚ unseen and just random life events.”

Well-known Cape Town climber and surgeon Charles Edelstein said Slatem was meticulous about safety. The guide did not hesitate to remind Edelstein to wear a helmet last year when he saw a photo of him climbing without one‚ he said at the memorial.

Slatem worked for Venture Forth‚ an established guiding company‚ and had his own guiding concern. He registered as a guide in October 2016 and won the Western Cape “adventure guide” Lilizela Tourism Award last year.

A geologist for more than 30 years‚ Slatem wrote in his LinkedIn profile that he had reinvented himself as a mountain guide. “I guide like-minded adventurous people up traditional rock climbs on Table Mountain and other Western Cape mountains (Cederberg‚ Du Toits Kloof‚ Montagu‚ Winterhoek).

“Table Mountain’s Africa and Fountain ledges and the Apostles are now my ‘office in the clouds’‚” he wrote. “‘Safety in fun and adventure’ is my new motto.”