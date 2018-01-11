The emergence of a photograph of President Jacob Zuma’s son with a suspected underworld boss has added extra interest to the alleged gangster’s bail hearing‚ which resumes in Cape Town on Thursday.

The photograph of Duduzane Zuma and Nafiz Modack was taken at a Cape Town hotel in October‚ News24 reported on Wednesday. It shows the two men sitting at a table and smiling.

Modack and four other men — Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje‚ and Carl Lakay — were arrested on an extortion charge on December 15 and are applying for bail in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.