South Africa

Family confirms burnt body belongs to missing Durban woman Siam Lee

11 January 2018 - 14:23 By Jeff Wicks
Police investigate whether grisly body find in midlands farm is that of missing Durban woman Siam Lee.
A family member has confirmed that a badly burnt body found in a secluded cane field near New Hanover in KwaZulu-Natal is that of Siam Lee.

Her body had been found by a farmer travelling on a district road on Saturday. It is understood that Lee was positively identified by a relative on Thursday‚ according to a source close to the investigation.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said police had launched an inquest into the grisly discovery.

“The body was found by a farmer who was driving past. That is when he noticed the body‚” he said.

Zwane appealed for anyone with information on the apparent murder to come forward.

Lee‚ 20‚ went missing on Thursday last week from her place of work on Margaret Maytom Drive in Durban North.

Investigators released an identikit of a man they believe could assist them in their inquiry into her vanishing.

In the seven days since her disappearance‚ social media has been awash with appeals for her safe return.

Her mother‚ Carmen Nan Lee‚ did not comment.

It is understood that DNA testing will prove with certainty that the body is that of Lee.

ANC Conference 2017

