Mpumalanga police have linked a man to two murders and three attempted murders after he was initially arrested for possession of a firearm without a licence. One of the people he is accused of shooting is a 12-year-old girl.

Sergeant Gerald Sedibe said the 34-year-old was arrested on the gun charge in October last year. Subsequent investigations linked him to two murder and three attempted murder incidents which occurred within the Schoemansdal area‚ near Malelane‚ in the latter part of 2016 and early 2017.

The cases are:

- 43-year-old Thokozani William Mahlalela was found dead in his car with gunshot wounds to the head and neck‚ in the bushes at Boschfontein‚ on 10 December 2016.

- Sibusiso Mashabane‚ also 43 and from Boschfontein‚ was found dead next to the road‚ also with gunshot wounds.

- A 37-year-old man was asleep with his wife when they were allegedly awoken by the suspect who demanded money at gunpoint‚ on 9 January 2017. "Albeit given the money‚ the suspect is alleged to have shot and wounded the man and followed by raping the woman before fleeing the scene‚" said Sedibe.

- A 12-year-old girl and a 35-year-old woman were shot in separate incidents at their houses after the suspect allegedly forced entry and demanded food. He allegedly shot and wounded them before fleeing the scene.

Sedibe said the suspect appeared before the Boschfontein Periodical Court this week on the additional charges. He has been remanded in custody until 25 January 2018.