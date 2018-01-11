A Mpumalanga awaiting-trial prisoner has been charged for the murder and attempted murder of five people‚ including a 12-year-old girl.

Sibusiso Nhlanhla Mahlalela‚ who was first arrested in October 2017 for the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm‚ was charged after detectives linked him to the murders‚ attempted murders and two rapes in the province.

The crimes occurred between 2016 and 2017.

Detectives in the province made the breakthrough recently‚ according to police.

Police spokesman‚ Sergeant Gerald Sedibe‚ said Mahlalela was first arrested for possession of a firearm without a licence after police were tipped off by the community.

He said the additional charges were laid after police followed up on information relating to the murders‚ attempted murders and rapes.

"The crimes were committed near Malelane."

He said they related to the murder of 43-year-old Thokozani Mahlalela‚ who was shot dead in his car‚ and 43-year-old Sibusiso Mashabane‚ who was found shot dead on the side of a road.

Sedibe said Mahlalela had also been charged with the attempted murder of a 37-year-old man and the rape of his wife‚ who he allegedly attacked while they were asleep in their home.

He said Mahlalela was also charged with shooting a 12-year-old girl and 35-year-old woman who he allegedly attacked in their homes.

"Mahlalela‚ allegedly shot both after breaking in and demanding food from them."

Sedibe said Mahlalela was due to appear in court on January 25.