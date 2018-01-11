Soft-spoken 30-year-old William Mayere from Zimbabwe sells his colourful 3D paintings on Vincent Road in East London.

Mayere lies under the tree to shelter from the sun‚ jumping up when a car stops next to his paintings.

He has been in South Africa for eight years. He came to East London following his two brothers who were already here. The three of them share a room in Southernwood.

When Mayere arrived‚ his brothers were selling headboards and chairs made out of bamboo which they cut in the bush. He joined them and worked on this until four years ago when a friend from Zimbabwe taught him how to make these paintings.

“He stays in Cape Town and I went there because I wanted to sell something different‚ not the chairs and headboards that people can find on every corner‚” said Mayere.

He has to support a child and parents back home in Harare.

“In a busy month we can make about R6‚000 which we share. In a really good month like December‚ when people come for holidays‚ we could make more‚” he said.

His younger brother Shoni Mayere sometimes helps with the paintings.