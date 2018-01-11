It's been two years and five months since 30-year-old Paul Williams* won the national lottery and‚ to date‚ not even his boyfriend of two years is aware that he is a multi-millionaire.

In a telephone conversation with TimesLIVE‚ Williams said only his mother and sister were aware of his R7-million winnings from August 2015.

Asked why he has kept it a secret‚ Williams said: "People change [but keeping it a secret] was an easy choice. I will eventually tell him, though. My dream has always been to get out of debt and‚ now that I am out‚ I tell him that my dream is to buy an island. Maybe we will buy it together‚" he chuckled.

At 27‚ Williams was dealing with a break-up and had mounting debt after losing his job. On his way home from dinner with friends‚ they stopped at a local Spar supermarket and‚ while his friends purchased other items‚ he bought a lottery ticket worth R50. His life changed forever the next morning when he discovered he had won.