South Africa

SECTION27 commends education department on education bill

11 January 2018 - 17:02 By Ernest Mabuza
School desks
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

SECTION27 has commended the Basic Education Department on its efforts to ensure the transformation of basic education and improve access to learners who struggle to gain access to a quality education.

Commenting on the draft Basic Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill‚ SECTION27 said there had been ongoing power struggles between provincial education departments and the school governing bodies (SGBs) of historically advantaged schools.

“In most of these cases‚ SGBs have sought to use their powers in a manner that entrenches historical patterns of privilege‚” SECTION27 said in its submissions.

The proposed bill‚ which was released to the public for comment in November‚ seeks to determine who has the final say on the admission of pupils and that the department will be the body that determines a school's language policy.

It seeks to limit the powers of the governing bodies in regard to recommending candidates for appointment.

A memorandum accompanying the bill said the department wants the current act to be amended so that provincial education department heads have the final say on the admission of pupils to public schools.

SECTION27 said the core amendments in BELA were aimed at ensuring that SGBs did not act solely to protect narrow interests but were obliged to be cognisant of broader needs of education to ensure that every learner had access to a quality basic education.

“SECTION27 supports this principle unequivocally and therefore the necessity for reform of the existing legal framework‚”

The organisation said a concern about the policy-making functions of SGB was that requiring the approval of the provincial head of department (HOD) in each and every language or admission policy was likely to open the floodgates to litigation.

It said the proposed amendments raised the issues around the practicality of giving the provincial HODs a duty to approve the SGB policies.

“As a functionary‚ the HOD already has a number of duties. To add the review and approval of SGB policies to this position may therefore create numerous challenges.”

It said there might be backlogs for approvals causing policy uncertainty in schools.

Thursday was the last day for the public to make comments on the draft bill.

READ MORE

Overvaal school wins first round in legal tussle with Gauteng department of education

The Gauteng department of education has failed to convince the High court in Pretoria to throw out‚ for lack of urgency‚ the Hoerskool Overvaal’s ...
News
8 hours ago

'Get real': Western Cape is top of matric pile‚ says Zille

The Western Cape might have come only third in provincial matric pass rates‚ on 82.8%‚ but as far as Premier Helen Zille is concerned it’s way in the ...
Politics
9 hours ago

SA's matric distinction eye-opener

More than one million pupils started school in 2006. Twelve years later those who made it to matric in 2017 earned less than 10‚000 distinctions per ...
News
9 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Former provincial head of police intelligence arrested for protecting Phahlane South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. FEATURE: Murder and corruption in the mining town the world forgot South Africa
  4. WATCH | How to get by if Cape Town cuts daily water limit to 50 litres South Africa
  5. SECTION27 commends education department on education bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X