South Africa

Truck driver critical after stone-throwing incident near Lanseria

11 January 2018 - 08:40 By Naledi Shange

A truck driver is in a critical condition after a stone-throwing incident led to his truck crashing into another vehicle near Lanseria airport in Randburg‚ Johannesburg paramedics said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon‚ said Netcare 911 paramedics.

"Reports from the scene allege that one of the trucks had been attacked by a group of people throwing rocks at it - smashing its windscreen.

In an attempt to avert the attack‚ the (driver) collided with another truck‚" said spokesperson Tebogo Magoro.

"On arrival Netcare 911 paramedics and other services attended to the two drivers. One sustained minor to moderate injuries and the other near fatal injuries."

They were both stabilised and transported to hospital‚ he added.

Police are investigating the incident.

