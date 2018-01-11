Truck driver who fled from stone-throwing mob ‘devastated’ he injured another driver

The truck driver who bumped into another truck while fleeing from a stone-throwing mob is devastated over injuring the other driver.

The incident took place near Lanseria north west of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Mbongeni Zwane said he regretted injuring the other truck driver who is in a critical condition in hospital.

"I am hurt. It's devastating that I injured a man who probably has a family to take care of. It's not nice. I wish things did not happen the way they did‚" said Zwane.

Zwane said he wished he could have had a chance to speak to the injured driver but was unable to as officials needed to take statements. "There was no time to talk or get his numbers. It all happened so fast‚" said Zwane.