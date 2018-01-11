Capetonians have been under pressure for months to limit their individual water consumption to 87 litres a day‚ and many of them have failed to do so.

Announcing the new “day zero” of April 22 this week‚ mayor Patricia de Lille said only 54% of the city’s four million people were meeting the target.

Independent public policy expert Rolfe Eberhard said this week that even if 100% of Capetonians did so‚ the city would still run out of water before the end of summer.

The limit should be reduced to 50 litres‚ he said‚ and the city-wide target should be 450 million litres a day‚ 50 million litres below a target that has never been met (average consumption last week was 559 million litres).