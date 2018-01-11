'We pray that we come home alive‚' say train commuters

Every morning Xolani Ntombela’s family prays that he will return home alive.

“It is shocking. You don’t know when this crash will happen and whether you will be involved in it. Every time there is a crash they complain about problems with signals and they promise to fix them‚” Ntombela said.

“A train can stop between stations waiting for the signal to turn green. We sometimes wait for more than hour for the robot to turn green and we are going to work. Inside the train‚ there is no communication system that informs you what the problem is. You just sit there and wait.”

For commuters like Ntombela‚ the dangers of train travel became even more real recently after a horrific train crash in the Free State. At least 19 people died on January 4 when a Shosholoza Meyl train travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg collided with an articulated tipper truck. Less than a week later 200 people were injured in a train collision in Germiston.

“Our families are really worried about our safety but this is the sorrow we have to face every day. My family prays for me every morning‚ hoping that I will come back alive and will not be involved in a train crash‚” Ntombela said.