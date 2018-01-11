South Africa

Women among top porn users - and their search term is ‘daddy’

11 January 2018 - 08:04 By Dave Chambers
Women now represent 26% of xHamster’s users‚ with “daddy” the top search term among visitors in the US and “mom” the most popular search globally. File photo.
Image: 123RF/vadymvdrobot

More South African women are getting turned on by internet porn.

Website xHamster recorded its biggest gains for 2017 in South Africa‚ where female users grew by 23%.

Women now represent 26% of xHamster’s users‚ with “daddy” the top search term among visitors in the US and “mom” the most popular search globally.

xHamster's report shows the global trend in porn use by women, with South Africa experiencing the biggest increase and China the largest fall.
Image: xHamster

The search term “porn for women” grew by 359% among female internet users last year‚ according to digital media website Mashable. Among all users the phrase saw a 1‚400% increase.

Pornhub’s 2017 report said 28.5-billion people visited the site last year‚ while xHamster said it saw a 2.4% increase in women viewers across the globe.

Female porn users in Saudi Arabia increased by 11% but China saw a 28% decrease.

Pornhub says women are far more likely than men to look at online porn using their phone. Its research shows that 80% of women who visit the site use a smartphone or tablet‚ compared to 69% of men.

