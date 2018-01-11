The search term “porn for women” grew by 359% among female internet users last year‚ according to digital media website Mashable. Among all users the phrase saw a 1‚400% increase.

Pornhub’s 2017 report said 28.5-billion people visited the site last year‚ while xHamster said it saw a 2.4% increase in women viewers across the globe.

Female porn users in Saudi Arabia increased by 11% but China saw a 28% decrease.

Pornhub says women are far more likely than men to look at online porn using their phone. Its research shows that 80% of women who visit the site use a smartphone or tablet‚ compared to 69% of men.