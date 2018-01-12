Alert for motorists with another stone-throwing case on N12
Pedestrians near freeways are becoming a serious risk to motorists with missiles increasingly being launched at cars.
This comes after "yet another opportunistic criminal stone-throwing incident" from the embankment between the Golden Highway and N1‚ near Freedom Park‚ which took place at about 7.30am on Friday‚ GTP Traffstats @GTP_Traffstats reported.
The incident happened despite law enforcement presence along the N12.
Fortunately no one was hurt‚ the traffic advisory service said‚ calling for fences or walls to be installed.
@gpdrt @GP_CommSafety @GautengProvince Despite Law enforcement presence along the N12 yet another opportunistic criminal stone throwing incident from the embankment +-07:30am Fri 2018011 next to Freedom Park, btwn Golden Highway and N1— GTP_Traffstats (@GTP_Traffstats) January 12, 2018
Fortunately No injuries #Fence/WallsNeeded pic.twitter.com/WevfjtkjGK
GTP Traffstats advised motorists to exercise caution in potential risk areas.
"Slow down‚ keep left in areas like notorious N12 to allow reaction time and opportunity to steer away out of danger area."
Two drivers were injured near Lanseria north west of Johannesburg on Wednesday when stones were thrown at a truck while a reward of more than R250‚000 is on offer for information leading to the arrest of rock-throwers in KwaZulu-Natal.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE