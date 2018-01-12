Pedestrians near freeways are becoming a serious risk to motorists with missiles increasingly being launched at cars.

This comes after "yet another opportunistic criminal stone-throwing incident" from the embankment between the Golden Highway and N1‚ near Freedom Park‚ which took place at about 7.30am on Friday‚ GTP Traffstats @GTP_Traffstats reported.

The incident happened despite law enforcement presence along the N12.

Fortunately no one was hurt‚ the traffic advisory service said‚ calling for fences or walls to be installed.