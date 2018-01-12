A rock was thrown at a woman's luxury car on the N12 highway in Johannesburg on Friday‚ damaging the roof of her BMW.

Johannesburg Metro police spokesperson Edna Mamonyane said the incident took place on the N12 highway nearing the N1 split at 7.47am.

The motorist was unharmed.

After the rock bounced off her car‚ she continued driving - only stopping minutes later when she saw a traffic officer on a motorbike.

She then pulled over and reported the incident.

Mamonyane said city and provincial traffic officials were still on the scene late on Friday morning.

She said the incident occurred in the same vicinity where protesters from Freedom Park had thrown rocks onto the N12 on Wednesday. The residents were apparently protesting about a lack of electricity.

No one is known to have be injured from these attacks‚ she said.