South Africa

BMW driver in lucky escape after rock bounces off sunroof

12 January 2018 - 12:21 By Katharine Child
Image: GTP_Traffstats via Twitter

A rock was thrown at a woman's luxury car on the N12 highway in Johannesburg on Friday‚ damaging the roof of her BMW.

Johannesburg Metro police spokesperson Edna Mamonyane said the incident took place on the N12 highway nearing the N1 split at 7.47am.

The motorist was unharmed.

After the rock bounced off her car‚ she continued driving - only stopping minutes later when she saw a traffic officer on a motorbike.

She then pulled over and reported the incident.

Mamonyane said city and provincial traffic officials were still on the scene late on Friday morning.

She said the incident occurred in the same vicinity where protesters from Freedom Park had thrown rocks onto the N12 on Wednesday. The residents were apparently protesting about a lack of electricity.

No one is known to have be injured from these attacks‚ she said.

"Traffic officers are trying to do the best they can [ to monitor the area] If people carry on doing this‚ an arrest will hopefully be imminent."

This is the latest in a string of stone-throwing incidents recently.

GTP Traffstats @GTP_Traffstats called for fences or walls to be installed along potential risk areas near highways and advised motorists to exercise caution.

"Slow down‚ keep left in areas like notorious N12 to allow reaction time and opportunity to steer away out of danger area."

Two truck drivers were injured near Lanseria north west of Johannesburg on Wednesday after a crash following a stone-throwing incident while a reward of more than R250‚000 is on offer for information leading to the arrest of rock-throwers in KwaZulu-Natal. 

READ MORE

Golf challenge needs the Race to Dubai to be thrown wide open

Organisers of the Nedbank Golf Challenge (NGC) are hoping the Race to Dubai is thrown wide open in the coming weeks.
Sport
2 months ago

Truck driver who fled from stone-throwing mob ‘devastated’ he injured another driver

The truck driver who bumped into another truck while fleeing from a stone-throwing mob is devastated over injuring the other driver.
News
21 hours ago

Truck driver critical after stone-throwing incident near Lanseria

A truck driver is in a critical condition after a stone-throwing incident led to his truck crashing into another vehicle near Lanseria airport in ...
News
1 day ago

Alert for motorists with another stone-throwing case on N12

Pedestrians near freeways are becoming a serious risk to motorists with missiles increasingly being launched at cars.
News
2 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. TB vaccine linked to monkey deaths given to 1‚400 SA babies South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. ATM robbery in Vincent‚ East London South Africa
  4. Barberton prisoners go on hunger strike South Africa
  5. NSFAS to give bursaries‚ not loans‚ this year South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X