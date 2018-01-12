South Africa

Cash-in-transit truck crashes in Mdantsane

12 January 2018 - 14:18 By Mandilakhe Kwababana
A man was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving overturned.
Image: Supplied

A cash-in-transit vehicle from G4S overturned in Mdanstane NU8‚ seriously injuring the driver and two others on Friday morning.

The armoured truck was headed towards Mdantsane Highway.

“The report we got is that the vehicle just overturned. We don’t know if it had money because we don’t deal with money‚” said Mdantsane police spokeman Captain Mluleki Mbi.

Mbi said the driver was seriously injured.

G4S cash solutions in East London would not speak to DispatchLIVE.

Images on social media showed the truck on its side‚ its front windscreen shattered‚ and a man in uniform lying nearby‚ possibly trapped.

In the near distance‚ a medic is attending to another person‚ also in uniform‚ who is lying in the veld. 

