Global motoring giant Ford is offering to settle the bank loans of Kuga owners whose vehicles have either caught alight or malfunctioned.

Ford has been accused of trying to squash a class action lawsuit but the company says such offers are standard practice.

TimesLIVE has learnt that the settlement offers come with a catch: It involves the owners‚ who have been approached by Ford‚ having to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the company.

To date six Kuga owners have taken up the offer.

Since January 2017‚ Ford has implemented three safety recalls on the Kuga. Between November 2015 and December 2017‚ 72 Kugas caught fire on South Africa's roads.

Of the 72 vehicles‚ six either caught alight or sustained engine and electronic failures after undergoing the recalls. The owners of the six vehicles have had their bank repayments settled by Ford.

Kirsten James‚ who apparently reached a settlement with Ford after her Kuga caught fire in April‚ declined to respond to questions on the non-disclosure agreement or how much she was paid out.