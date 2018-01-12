Six suspects have been arrested for alleged human trafficking in the Free State‚ the Hawks said on Friday.

Five victims were found and rescued from a farm in Odendaalsrus‚ Free State‚ the Hawks said.

Six suspects aged between 21 and 68 were arrested on Wednesday after the rescue.

“Members followed up on information received from Interpol‚ about a victim who was allegedly trafficked from Lesotho and kept against her will at a farm in Odendaalsrus. On arrival at the given address‚ five victims were found and rescued.

A security guard and a manager at the farm were arrested on the spot‚” a Hawks statement read.

Two female suspects believed to be recruiters were arrested in Khune‚ a village in Welkom.

“Additional two suspects‚ a receptionist and a security guard‚ were arrested at a lodge apparently operating as a brothel in Welkom‚ wherein four victims were rescued‚” the Hawks said.

“Seven of the victims‚ amongst them four females and three males‚ originate from Lesotho whilst the other three females are from Bloemfontein. The victims are being kept at a place of safety.”

The suspects are expected to appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Investigations continue.