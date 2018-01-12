Three-year-old Latoya Gwam’s body will be transported to the Eastern Cape for burial after a prayer service on Friday - 19 days after the toddler died under controversial circumstances.

Her mother‚ Nontombi Gwam‚ was admitted to hospital earlier this week after trying to commit suicide by ingesting poison‚ Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng told TimesLIVE on Friday.

Latoya died on Christmas Eve after she was taken to the Incredible Happenings Ministry in Katlehong after falling ill.

There were conflicting accounts of whether she died at Motsoeneng’s church or in an ambulance summoned to take her to hospital. Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa said there would be a thorough investigation into the death of the child.

Motsoeneng‚ also known as Pastor Mboro‚ said Latoya’s body was still in Gauteng on Friday morning.

“We will have a prayer at the house and then leave with the family to go to the Eastern Cape‚” he said.

Latoya was not buried as planned last weekend because her family did not have the funds to transport her body and cover all of the funeral costs in the Eastern Cape.

Gwam recounted previously how she had taken Latoya to Daveyton Main Clinic but claimed that she was unable to find appropriate help. She then went to a private doctor‚ where her daughter was put on a drip. Later‚ when Latoya became restless‚ she took her to the church. It was there where the pastor and paramedics became involved in an argument over the child‚ who died shortly afterwards.