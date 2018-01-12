South Africa

Little Latoya will finally be laid to rest after mother's attempted suicide

12 January 2018 - 11:08 By Penwell Dlamini
Nontombi Gwam the mother of Letoya. File photo.
Nontombi Gwam the mother of Letoya. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Three-year-old Latoya Gwam’s body will be transported to the Eastern Cape for burial after a prayer service on Friday - 19 days after the toddler died under controversial circumstances.

Her mother‚ Nontombi Gwam‚ was admitted to hospital earlier this week after trying to commit suicide by ingesting poison‚ Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng told TimesLIVE on Friday.

Latoya died on Christmas Eve after she was taken to the Incredible Happenings Ministry in Katlehong after falling ill.

There were conflicting accounts of whether she died at Motsoeneng’s church or in an ambulance summoned to take her to hospital. Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa said there would be a thorough investigation into the death of the child.

Motsoeneng‚ also known as Pastor Mboro‚ said Latoya’s body was still in Gauteng on Friday morning.

“We will have a prayer at the house and then leave with the family to go to the Eastern Cape‚” he said.

Latoya was not buried as planned last weekend because her family did not have the funds to transport her body and cover all of the funeral costs in the Eastern Cape.

Gwam recounted previously how she had taken Latoya to Daveyton Main Clinic but claimed that she was unable to find appropriate help. She then went to a private doctor‚ where her daughter was put on a drip. Later‚ when Latoya became restless‚ she took her to the church. It was there where the pastor and paramedics became involved in an argument over the child‚ who died shortly afterwards.

READ MORE

Family of three-year-old Latoya ask parliament to investigate her death

The family of a toddler who died while seeking medical help on Christmas Eve in Ekurhuleni has called on parliament to investigate the circumstances ...
News
8 days ago

Latoya was 'joy of the family' says distraught mother

Nontombi Gwam‚ mother of three-year-old Latoya who died controversially on Christmas Eve in Ekurhuleni‚ says the toddler was a “gift from God”.
News
8 days ago

Row over toddler's death takes new turn

Latoya Gwam‚ who died under controversial circumstances in Ekurhuleni on Christmas Eve‚ was born in a crèche while her mother waited for an ambulance.
News
8 days ago

Death of three-year-old at Pastor Mboro's church to be investigated

The city of Ekurhuleni has launched an investigation into the death of a three-year-old girl and the alleged assault of a paramedic at the Incredible ...
News
10 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. TB vaccine linked to monkey deaths given to 1‚400 SA babies South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. ATM robbery in Vincent‚ East London South Africa
  4. Barberton prisoners go on hunger strike South Africa
  5. NSFAS to give bursaries‚ not loans‚ this year South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X