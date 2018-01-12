A man was killed on Thursday when he allegedly fled police following the barricade of the N2 by protesters‚ said Abahlali baseMjondolo‚ a civil movement that campaigns against land evictions and for housing.

It accused eThekwini Municipality’s anti-land invasion unit of for months “illegally and violently” demolishing people's homes in the movement’s Solomon Mahlangu branch.

“The community decided to barricade the N2 so that they can be heard‚” said the statement issued by Abahlali baseMjondolo on Friday. “Instead of listening to the community the municipality sent armed men‚ security guards and police officers‚ to attack them.

“Sandile Biyela was killed while running for his life from the police who were shooting at the protestors.”

Sentencing of a policeman convicted in July last year for the murder of 17-year-old Nqobile Nzuza‚ who was shot during a 2013 housing protest in Cato Manor near Durban‚ will take place in the high court on Monday.

Abahlali baseMjondolo said it hoped that justice will be served for the Nzuza family.

The organisation said that on 19 November last year the chairperson of the Lamontville Sisonke Village land occupation‚ Sibonelo Mpeku‚ was kidnapped and killed. On 17 December Soyiso Nkqayini and Smanga Mkhize were shot by unknown men in the eNkanini land occupation in Cato Manor. Smanga was seriously injured and Soyiso died.