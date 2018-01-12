Man saved in dramatic quad bike rescue

“He tried to push the motorbike along the gravel road to get himself to a place of safety but the flames were too quick.”

That was the frightening scenario unfolding before Didi de Kock that set in motion a heroic quad bike rescue at a popular guest farm near Ceres in the Western Cape.

De Kock‚ from the Matroosberg Private Nature Reserve‚ heard a man shouting as he tried to escape from a vegetation fire fanned by strong winds at the neighbouring Klondyke Cherry Farm on Thursday.

Speaking from hospital in Ceres‚ where she is being treated for smoke inhalation‚ De Kock said on Friday: “The wind was extremely strong but all of sudden the wind changed direction fanning the flames into the direction of the guest farm. Everyone ran to get away.

“The fire was fast approaching the man. He hopped onto his bike but his motorbike would not start. He tried to push the motorbike along the gravel road to get himself to a place of safety but the flames were too quick for him.”

De Kock did not hesitate to jump on a quad bike and race off to help. When she got near‚ the man was on his hands and knees‚ his clothing smouldering. She grabbed him by the belt and helped onto her quad bike.