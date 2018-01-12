South Africa

Police question relative of Siam Lee after body found

12 January 2018 - 21:12 By Jeff Wicks
Siam Lee's remains were identified by her mother, Carmen Nans Lee, on Thursday by way of a unique piercing and toenail polish.
Image: Siam Lee via Facebook

Police on Friday questioned a relative of Siam Lee, whose badly burnt body was discovered in a sugarcane field in New Hanover, KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend.

The 20-year-old’s body was found by a farmer travelling along a district road while on a fishing trip with his grandson.

It is understood Lee’s remains were identified by her mother, Carmen Nans Lee, on Thursday by way of a unique piercing and toenail polish that had survived the fire.  

Police sources with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the relative had been questioned but not detained or charged.

Lee went missing on Thursday last week from her place of work on Margaret Maytom Avenue in Durban North.

Investigators released an identikit of a man they believe can help them in their enquiries.

In the past week, social media had been awash with appeals for Lee’s safe return.

