Situation in Rustenburg still tense‚ but under control: police

The situation in Rustenburg is still tense but the police say they are on high alert after six buildings were torched earlier in the week.

“The situation is still tense but the police are present there. We have the situation under control and we continue to call on the communities to keep calm‚” said police spokesperson Vish Naidoo on Radio 702 on Friday.

Rustenburg came to a standstill on Wednesday afternoon when more than 50 community members went on a rampage‚ burning buildings that are believed to be drug dens.

The police said it was possible that the outrage was sparked by the arrest of a man who had allegedly raped a teenager as well as that of a police officer who was found in possession of drugs at the same place.