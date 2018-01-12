South Africa

Slithery visitor brings hospital ward to a standstill

12 January 2018 - 14:54 By Estelle Ellis
A brown house snake did its rounds of a Port Elizabeth hospital and cleared the casualty unit
Image: Mark Marshall

A brown house snake quickly cleared Dora Nginza Hospital’s casualty unit on Friday morning after it slithered into the busy ward at the Port Elizabeth hospital.

The snake was later caught by one of the hospital’s administrative workers.

Snake expert Mark Marshall said he received a call at about 9am about the snake causing havoc after it did its rounds at the hospital’s very busy casualty unit.

He said by the time he got there it had already been caught and confined to a bucket.

“It was about 60cm long‚ but only a brown house snake‚” Marshall said.

“It is not venomous at all. They are common to the area so it was not strange to find it there.”

