Jevis Melle is about to go “over the edge”.

Sitting on a paint tin on the 12th floor of 2 Long Street‚ in Cape Town‚ he watches his supervisor clip in harnesses and cables that will support him when he abseils off the building carrying a bucket of paint in the hot January sun.

Melle‚ 22‚ is a rope-assist-technician for Rope Works‚ a firm that specialises in the external maintenance of high-rise buildings. He will dangle from great heights and paint the side of the building today‚ earning approximately R30 an hour.

He moved to South Africa in 2015 from Cameroon after he finished his A-levels‚ hoping to pursue studies in journalism and media communications.

“I wanted to be a journalist‚” he said. “South Africa is known in Africa as the most developed country with the best job opportunities. I left Cameroon and it was the first time I had been on a plane.”