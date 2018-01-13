South Africa

Elderly couple attacked by swarm of bees

13 January 2018 - 17:04 By Timeslive
It is understood that a man in his late 50s was cutting grass at his house when he was stung by bees.
Image: Gallo Image/iStock

An elderly couple had to be transported to hospital on Saturday afternoon after being stung multiple times by a swarm of bees in Witpoortjie in Roodepoort‚ west of Johannesburg.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said it was understood that a man in his late 50s was cutting grass when he was stung outside his home.

His wife noticed that he was in trouble and was also stung multiple times when she tried to help.

“Paramedics had to act quickly to stabilise the couple before transporting them to a nearby hospital for further care.

“ER24 paramedics on scene were also stung multiple times while treating the couple. They did not have to be treated after the incident‚” Siddal said. 

