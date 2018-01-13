Police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said police had to intervene and disperse a crowd using rubber bullets when protesters entered an H&M shop in East Rand Mall and stole several items.

In Menlyn‚ protesters threw clothing around but nothing had been reported stolen.

“The shops in all other areas are reported to have been closed and police are monitoring the situation. No arrests have been effected so far‚” said Dlamini.

EFF national spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlovu could not be reached on his cell phone‚ but tweeted that the party would visit every racist institution to ensure there were consequences for any denigration of the black race.

“H&M is not the last one ... The time of apologies for racism is over; there must be consequences to anti-black racism‚ period‚” said Ndlovu on Twitter.

This is not the first time the retail giant has come under fire in South Africa. It had to deal with a public relations disaster at the opening of its first SA store‚ at the Cape Town Waterfront‚ in 2015‚ after members of the public queried why there were no pictures of black models in its window.

The company responded that its marketing plan was one which intended to convey a positive image - implying black models were not in line with this image‚ which caused a storm of protest.