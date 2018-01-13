South Africa

Massive manhunt after series of knife attacks on Cape Town hikers

13 January 2018 - 13:04 By Philani Nombembe
Noleen Radebe‚ a call-centre controller at the Mountain Men security company‚ said armed response guards had joined the manhunt but there had been no arrests so far.
Noleen Radebe‚ a call-centre controller at the Mountain Men security company‚ said armed response guards had joined the manhunt but there had been no arrests so far.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Police and private security guards launched a massive manhunt in the mountains above Kalk Bay in Cape Town on Saturday after at least three knife attacks on groups of hikers.

At least one woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Noleen Radebe‚ a call-centre controller at the Mountain Men security company‚ said armed response guards had joined the manhunt but there had been no arrests so far.

Wilderness Search and Rescue were alerted to the first attack around 9.20am‚ said spokesman Johan Marais. Victims were taken to hospital by the Skymed helicopter‚ while those targeted in at least two other attacks were still being assisted on the scene.

“Details remain sketchy because of multiple incidents being handled‚” said Marais.

In the first incident‚ “four persons [possibly members of Wilderness Search and Rescue] called for help after they had been assaulted and stabbed”‚ he said.

“First indications show serious injuries with a medical doctor‚ who was also hiking in the area‚ assisting. We have received reports of elderly stabbed victims in the vicinity of the amphitheatre too.”

At 11.48am‚ Marais said: “There appears to have been a third mugging with more stabbed victims.”

Western Cape police spokesman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Police are still at the scene. We are waiting for more details.”

This is a developing story. 

READ MORE

Victims of serial mountain stabbings airlifted to hospital

The victims of a mountain knife attack in Cape Town were airlifted to hospital on Saturday. At least one woman had serious injuries.
News
5 hours ago

'Serious injuries' in knife attacks on Cape Town hikers

Separate knife attacks on two groups of hikers hikers in Cape Town on Saturday left at least one person with serious injuries‚ Wilderness Search and ...
News
6 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Power outages in Joburg north caused by theft and vandalism South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. H&M will have to ‘invest in building bridges’ after racial blunder‚ says ... South Africa
  4. UPDATE: Gauteng police on high alert after EFF supporters trash several H&M ... South Africa
  5. Mountain attackers hunted after five hikers are stabbed South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting president
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X