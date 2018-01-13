South Africa

Pedestrian killed in alleged hit-and-run accident

13 January 2018
A man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run accident on the R71 in Tzaneen in Limpopo on Friday night.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said paramedics had arrived on the scene at about 10pm to find the man lying in the middle of the road.

“The pedestrian was assessed‚ but nothing more could be done to save him and he was unfortunately declared dead on the scene.

“Debris was found‚ but there was no vehicle on the scene at the time paramedics arrived‚” she said.

She added that local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

