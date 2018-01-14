In a concerted effort to stamp out drug-related crimes in Limpopo‚ numerous operations were conducted in the province throughout the entire week‚ resulting in 47 arrests and confiscations of large quantities of drugs.

In Dennilton‚ police arrested two suspects aged 24 and 54 for allegedly dealing in and cultivating dagga‚ Limpopo police spokesman Constable Maphure Manamela said.

She said more than 40 dagga plants were seized by police.

In another operation at Elandsdoorn next to Moutse shopping mall‚ a 28-year-old man was arrested for possession of and dealing in drugs after he was found in possession of 83 sachets of cocaine in a plastic bag.

Meanwhile‚ Levubu police arrested five suspects for cultivation of and dealing in dagga.

In Lephalale‚ 11suspects were arrested for possession of and dealing in dagga‚ and in Lebowakgomo‚ two suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of CAT.

In Motetema‚ police arrested 29 suspects for being in possession of dagga during stop-and-search operations and at road blocks.

Manamela said the suspects had already started appearing before various magistrates’ courts around the province.

Limpopo provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba applauded the police officials for their commitment in the fight against the mushrooming of drugs.

"The police will continue fighting tooth and nail until Limpopo becomes a drug-free province" Ledwaba said.