South Africa

Power expected to be restored to northern Joburg suburbs on Sunday night

14 January 2018 - 16:45 By Timeslive
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Gallo Image/iStock

City Power is hoping to restore power to several northern Johannesburg suburbs by late Sunday evening.

Power has been out in some areas since Saturday owing to the theft of a valve and vandalism of a transformer at the Gresswold substation.

The areas affected are Wynberg‚ Kew Bramley Gardens and Fairmont. The Alexandra Clinic is also affected.

“This act of criminality caused the transformer to lose more than 16‚000 litres of oil‚” said City Power spokesman Sol Masolo.

“City Power technicians are still on site at Gresswold substation‚ busy with the repair work. It is envisaged that restoration will take place late this evening to all the affected areas‚” he added.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Power expected to be restored to northern Joburg suburbs on Sunday night South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Search continues for missing swimmer at Shelley Beach South Africa
  4. Bodies of seven suspected illegal miners found in Benoni South Africa
  5. Cyril takes aim at Shaun Abrahams News

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting president
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X