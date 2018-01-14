South Africa

Search continues for missing swimmer at Shelley Beach

14 January 2018 - 16:43 By Timeslive
Members of the National Sea Rescue Institute in action. File Photo.
Members of the National Sea Rescue Institute in action. File Photo.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

The search is continuing for a 20-year-old man who is reported to be missing after being swept out to sea by rip currents near Shelly Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Sunday afternoon.

Jeremiah Jackson‚ station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute at Shelly Beach said the man had disappeared beneath the surf while swimming with his brother at Osmond at Oslo Beach‚ about three kilometres north of Shelley Beach.

“Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search‚ in a 2 to 2.5 metre swell and breaking surf‚ no sign of the missing man has been found and Police Search and Rescue will continue with an ongoing search operation and police have opened an investigation‚” said Jackson.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Power expected to be restored to northern Joburg suburbs on Sunday night South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Search continues for missing swimmer at Shelley Beach South Africa
  4. Bodies of seven suspected illegal miners found in Benoni South Africa
  5. Cyril takes aim at Shaun Abrahams News

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting president
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X