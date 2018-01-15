A whistleblower's call for help to his wife in Lesotho has exposed the operations of a sophisticated international slave trade syndicate.

For years South African police have been investigating the alleged operations of the organisation‚ run in the Free State. But authorities say the suspected mastermind‚ a prominent businessman known as the "General"‚ who has been arrested before on multiple charges‚ including kidnapping‚ has always managed to stay one step ahead of the law.

On Wednesday organised crime unit detectives from the Hawks raided homes‚ lodges‚ farms‚ taverns‚ a taxi rank and a panel beater’s shop‚ in the mining town of Welkom‚ arresting six people and rescuing 10 women and men. The 10 had allegedly been trafficked from across the country and southern Africa.

Among those arrested were two recruiters from Lesotho and several of the businessman's relatives. It was the breakthrough police have wanted for nearly eight months.

"It's almost impossible to break these kinds of cases. The victims almost never want to talk‚" said Hawks Free State spokesman‚ Captain S'fiso Nyakane.