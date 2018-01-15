An ANC Member of Parliament from the North West has been arrested and charged for alleged stock theft‚ according to the National Prosecuting Authority.

Mapule Veronica Mafolo‚ 46‚ was arrested on Friday in Schweizer-Reneke together with a male companion‚ Thabo Phutiyagae‚ 32‚ according to Gauteng spokesperson for the NPA Phindi Louw.

"At the time of the arrest‚ they had already booked a kraal for two calves at the auction and were in the process of registering for sale‚" Louw said on Monday afternoon.

"The said calves were allegedly stolen in Schweizer-Reneke during the night on Thursday. They were arrested by the Vryburg Stock Theft Unit‚" she said.

Mafolo and Phutiyagae appeared in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate's Court on Monday together with another man who is not identified. The men were released on R800 bail each while Mafolo was released on a warning.

"The matter was postponed to February 15‚" Louw said.

- TimesLIVE