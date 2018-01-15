Kidnapped Bangladesh national killed after ransom payout

Police in the North West are investigating the kidnapping and murder of a 34-year-old Bangladesh national.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the incident happened on January 11 in Setlagole near Vryburg.

“It is alleged that the victim was arriving at one of the shops in the village when he was kidnapped by unknown suspects who put him at the back of his bakkie (Ford Ranger with a canopy) and drove off.

“The shop assistant called the police who responded accordingly. According to information available at this stage‚ the police did not get cooperation from the victim's friends and relatives.

“It is apparent that at that stage‚ the suspects had already used the victim's cell phone to contact friends and relatives to demand ransom which was allegedly paid without involving the police‚” said Mokgwabone.

He added that the people close to the victim were then told to go get him victim at a filling station in Mahikeng but when they arrived he was not found. It was only at that stage that the friends and relatives started to work with the police who registered a case of kidnapping‚ Mokgwabone said.

“A search was launched including with K9 Unit which led to discovery of the victim's vehicle in the dense bushes in Setlagole on Friday‚ 12 January 2018. The search continued again today‚ 15 January 2018 and the victim's body was found in the same area where the vehicle was found. A case of murder has been registered and no one has been arrested‚” Mokgwabone.

-TimesLIVE