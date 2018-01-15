Durban University of Technology staff strike on registration day
The registration of students at the Durban University of Technology was delayed on Monday after protesting staffers embarked on strike action.
The dispute is understood to be related to a breakdown in salary increase negotiations for 2018.
DUT spokesman Noxolo Memela said in a statement that the institution “had not concluded the 2018 salary negotiations in time for the implementation as of 1 January 2018”.
“After several meetings‚ the parties met at the CCMA on 15 December 2017‚ where the CCMA issued a strike certificate as the parties had reached a deadlock.
“DUT management remains committed to resolving this impasse as soon as possible particularly because this is a critical time of the year for the university.”
Memela apologised for the “inconvenience that the current industrial action may cause for students‚ parents‚ staff and other key stakeholders”.
