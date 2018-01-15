The registration of students at the Durban University of Technology was delayed on Monday after protesting staffers embarked on strike action.

The dispute is understood to be related to a breakdown in salary increase negotiations for 2018.

DUT spokesman Noxolo Memela said in a statement that the institution “had not concluded the 2018 salary negotiations in time for the implementation as of 1 January 2018”.

“After several meetings‚ the parties met at the CCMA on 15 December 2017‚ where the CCMA issued a strike certificate as the parties had reached a deadlock.

“DUT management remains committed to resolving this impasse as soon as possible particularly because this is a critical time of the year for the university.”

Memela apologised for the “inconvenience that the current industrial action may cause for students‚ parents‚ staff and other key stakeholders”.