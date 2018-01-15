South Africa

Durban University of Technology staff strike on registration day

15 January 2018 - 13:37 By Suthentira Govender
Durban University of Technology. File photo
Durban University of Technology. File photo
Image: Times Media

The registration of students at the Durban University of Technology was delayed on Monday after protesting staffers embarked on strike action.

The dispute is understood to be related to a breakdown in salary increase negotiations for 2018.

DUT spokesman Noxolo Memela said in a statement that the institution “had not concluded the 2018 salary negotiations in time for the implementation as of 1 January 2018”.

“After several meetings‚ the parties met at the CCMA on 15 December 2017‚ where the CCMA issued a strike certificate as the parties had reached a deadlock.

“DUT management remains committed to resolving this impasse as soon as possible particularly because this is a critical time of the year for the university.”

Memela apologised for the “inconvenience that the current industrial action may cause for students‚ parents‚ staff and other key stakeholders”.

The real matric rate and the real site of failure in education

Every year the matric results come out and suddenly everyone has an opinion about what's going on in education.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Be nice to a pensioner in return for free tertiary study

Students who take up government’s offer of free higher education will have a list of conditions attached - including 80 hours of community service a ...
News
1 day ago

Education activists go to court over scrapping of WSU law degrees

A legal fight is brewing between the Higher Education Transformation Network and the Council for Higher Education over the de-accreditation of Walter ...
News
6 days ago

Students find female lecturers a soft touch - US study

Students make more work demands and requests for special favours to their female rather than male professors‚ according to research by Eastern ...
News
5 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Durban man weeps as he pleads his innocence over cycling deaths South Africa
  2. WATCH | Cape Town’s R25-million answer to crime-ridden Delft South Africa
  3. Clashes force closure of Tripoli airport in Libya Africa
  4. Deputy Minister lost relative in Life Esidimeni tragedy South Africa
  5. Turkey unveils route of 45 km 'Istanbul Canal' World

Latest Videos

Take a ride with Cape Town's R25-million Neighbourhood Safety Team
Siam Lee’s burnt body found in cane field
X