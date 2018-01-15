South Africa

Education department loses Overvaal school admissions case

15 January 2018 - 16:40 By Timeslive
Advocate Albert Lamey‚ who represents the school and its governing body‚ said the education department’s instruction was unlawful and unfair.
Advocate Albert Lamey‚ who represents the school and its governing body‚ said the education department’s instruction was unlawful and unfair.
Image: Google Maps

The Gauteng department of education's instruction to the Overvaal high school to admit 55 extra Grade Eight pupils has been set aside by the High Court in Pretoria.

The Afrikaans medium school in Vereeniging approached the court to review and set aside the department’s instruction that the school admit the pupils‚ despite the school’s insistence that it had no capacity to do so.

During argument last week‚ Advocate Albert Lamey‚ who represents the school and its governing body‚ said the department’s instruction — without any consideration for the school’s language and capacity — was unlawful and unfair.

Hoërskool Overvaal blind to transformation‚ demographics‚ court hears

The North Gauteng High Court has heard arguments of how Hoërskool Overvaal was blind to transformation and to the demographics‚ dynamics and the ...
News
3 days ago

He argued that when the district education director instructed the principal of the school to admit the learners‚ the department had trumped Overvaal’s language policy.

Lamey said the Constitutional Court had ruled in a similar matter that a school could not be forced‚ against its language policy‚ to admit English learners when its medium of instruction was Afrikaans.

“You cannot‚ by way of instruction‚ negate policy … you cannot‚ unilaterally‚ issue an instruction to force something that is against policy and capacity of the school‚” he charged.

School legal wrangle headed for second day

A legal wrangle between a Vereeniging Afrikaans school and the Gauteng education department over the admission of English learners is headed for a ...
News
3 days ago

Lamey said applications for admission had ended in October last year‚ saying the department had known then that the learners had not been admitted anywhere but had waited until December to instruct the school to admit the learners.

He said the department did not reply to Overvaal’s representations that the school had no space or capacity to admit the learners.

More to follow shortly

TimesLIVE

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. NPA set to tackle Trillian‚ McKinsey over state capture allegations at Eskom South Africa
  2. Useful water-saving tool? Or has Cape Town gone dotty? South Africa
  3. EFF storms H&M at Mall of Africa‚ yet again South Africa
  4. Unpacked shoes and silence were signs that something was amiss‚ says relative ... South Africa
  5. Education department loses Overvaal school admissions case South Africa

Latest Videos

Take a ride with Cape Town's R25-million Neighbourhood Safety Team
Siam Lee’s burnt body found in cane field
X