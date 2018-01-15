In their first statements‚ the principals said their respective schools‚ which are close to Hoërskool Overvaal‚ had space for the learners that the department wanted placed at Overvaal. However‚ affidavits read in the judgment reveal that just days later later‚ the principals made an about-turn‚ after they were summoned to the district directors’ office‚ and said they had no space and that their schools were full.

The communication between the principals‚ which were part of the applicant’s affidavits‚ reveals that the principals were targeted for saying they had capacity to accommodate the 55 learners.

Electronic communication between the schools’ principals and SGB members‚ read as part of the judgment‚ reveal that the principals were threatened with axing‚ accused of being racist and resisting transformation.

“I find it inherently improbable that these experienced‚ qualified school principals would make such a vast mistake within their affidavit‚” judge Bill Prinsloo noted.