A game ranger at the Kruger National Park has been awarded R350‚000 in damages after he was tortured by policemen in 2015.

The amount awarded to Tommy Mogakane is among hundreds of millions paid by the minister of police for the wrongful conduct of his officers.

In the 2015/2016 financial year‚ 16‚498 new incidents resulting in civil claims were lodged against the police compared to 9‚877 during 2014/2015. During the former period‚ police paid R300 million to settle some of the claims.

On December 15 2015‚ police visited Mogakane‚ who has been employed in the park for 20 years‚ and demanded the keys to his safe‚ saying they were looking for horns and firearms.

His firearms were taken but no horns were found. He was then taken to the South African National Parks Environmental Crimes Investigations offices in Skukuza.