The South African Human Rights Commission has dismissed a complaint against social development minister Bathabile Dlamini‚ which had called for her to be investigated for possible rights violations for her role in the social grants debacle.

TimesLIVE has seen correspondence between the commission and activist and social worker John Clarke‚ who laid the complaint in August last year.

Clarke alleged that Dlamini “violated the fundamental human rights of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged members of society by her conduct with respect to her handling of the invalidity of the social grants payment contract”.