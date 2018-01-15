"You are right to come here and hear what is really happening‚ but there is no one here now. Go to Khune Village [a taxi rank in Welkom]. That's where this owner has a tavern. There are all kinds of girls there. Basothos‚ South Africans. They are guarded there.

"You can buy a girl like you can buy alcohol. When you want one‚ you get one. If you go to Welkom now‚ by the taxi rank‚ you can walk in and have fun."

He remembers three young girls who were brought to the farm last year.

"They were from Lesotho. One was still in school uniform. They wouldn't tell me how they came to the farm. They said they were there to clear weeds.

"The owner has a lot of farms and businesses. When people want work‚ he takes them to one of his outlets. Go to town and you will find out more information. Everyone knows."