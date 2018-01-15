Man gunned down at violence-riddled Glebelands Hostel

This year has started as last year ended off‚ with yet another murder at the violence-plagued Glebelands Hostel in Durban's Umlazi suburb.

A 52-year-old man was gunned down in cold blood on Sunday night at the hostel. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele told TimesLIVE on Monday morning that two men were shot by "unknown suspects".

"A 52-year-old man later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The motive for the killing is unknown. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at Umlazi police station for investigation‚" Mbhele said.

The latest killing comes despite police proclaiming major breakthroughs in a spate of killings at the hostel precinct at the end of 2017‚ including that of a police officer based in the area.

Activist Vanessa Burger – who last year appeared before the Moerane Commission investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal – said that Sunday's shooting brought to 103 the number of people killed in violence linked to Glebelands.

She said the man was a resident of Block R and was a migrant labourer from Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape.