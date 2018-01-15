South Africa

Maroleng all but confirms appointment as SABC COO on Twitter

15 January 2018 - 14:45 By Nico Gous
MTN group executive of corporate affairs Chris Maroleng. File photo.
MTN group executive of corporate affairs Chris Maroleng. File photo.
Image: Supplied

MTN group executive of corporate affairs Chris Maroleng all but confirmed his appointment as the new SABC Chief Operating Officer (COO) on Twitter on Sunday.

The Sunday World reported three senior managers had confirmed Maroleng would replace Hlaudi Motsoeneng and would start next month.

MTN group CEO Rob Shuter sent a tweet to Maroleng on Sunday to congratulate him on his new job.

Maroleng responded: 

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela and radio presenter Redi Tlhabi also congratulated him on Twitter.

Madonsela said Maroleng’s appointment was “well deserved”.

Tlhabi said: “Smart‚ talented‚ hard working and just a basically great guy. I hope he succeeds and wish him well.”

Maroleng said on Monday he could not comment on his possible appointment and referred enquiries to the SABC board chairperson.

“Until there is an official announcement by the actual board I am not in a position to comment.”

Maroleng believes his tweets did not confirm his appointment. He said he was responding to those congratulating him based on the Sunday World article.

“I said thank you for the well wishes.”

Maroleng previously worked as an anchor on an e.tv current affairs programme where he famously said‚ "Don’t touch me on my studio" during a scuffle with former AWB general secretary André Visagie in 2010.

AWB General Secretary Andre Visagie Snaps on TV, Vows Revenge!

Communications minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said in a statement on Monday the appointments of the COO‚ CEO and chief financial officers (CFOs) of state-owned entities are done through cabinet.

“Therefore the announcements of the outcome are made by Cabinet‚” Kubayi-Ngubane said.

“The Minister has no knowledge of any official appointment of a COO of SABC.”

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the process of finalising the appointment is still under way and said there is no timeframe for the appointment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Durban man weeps as he pleads his innocence over cycling deaths South Africa
  2. WATCH | Cape Town’s R25-million answer to crime-ridden Delft South Africa
  3. Clashes force closure of Tripoli airport in Libya Africa
  4. Deputy Minister lost relative in Life Esidimeni tragedy South Africa
  5. Turkey unveils route of 45 km 'Istanbul Canal' World

Latest Videos

Take a ride with Cape Town's R25-million Neighbourhood Safety Team
Siam Lee’s burnt body found in cane field
X