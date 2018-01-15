Maroleng all but confirms appointment as SABC COO on Twitter
MTN group executive of corporate affairs Chris Maroleng all but confirmed his appointment as the new SABC Chief Operating Officer (COO) on Twitter on Sunday.
The Sunday World reported three senior managers had confirmed Maroleng would replace Hlaudi Motsoeneng and would start next month.
MTN group CEO Rob Shuter sent a tweet to Maroleng on Sunday to congratulate him on his new job.
@ChrisMaroleng Congrats Chris on the SABC job do us proud!— Rob Shuter (@ShuterRob) January 14, 2018
Maroleng responded:
Thanks my leader you have been a great example and role model for me. I salute you sir and won’t let you down! https://t.co/Nno0Y3Skwr— Chris Maroleng (@ChrisMaroleng) January 14, 2018
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela and radio presenter Redi Tlhabi also congratulated him on Twitter.
Madonsela said Maroleng’s appointment was “well deserved”.
Congratulations @ChrisMaroleng on the well deserved appointment and blessings on the road ahead https://t.co/PeRvWCagub— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) January 14, 2018
Tlhabi said: “Smart‚ talented‚ hard working and just a basically great guy. I hope he succeeds and wish him well.”
Maroleng said on Monday he could not comment on his possible appointment and referred enquiries to the SABC board chairperson.
“Until there is an official announcement by the actual board I am not in a position to comment.”
Maroleng believes his tweets did not confirm his appointment. He said he was responding to those congratulating him based on the Sunday World article.
“I said thank you for the well wishes.”
Maroleng previously worked as an anchor on an e.tv current affairs programme where he famously said‚ "Don’t touch me on my studio" during a scuffle with former AWB general secretary André Visagie in 2010.
AWB General Secretary Andre Visagie Snaps on TV, Vows Revenge!
Communications minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said in a statement on Monday the appointments of the COO‚ CEO and chief financial officers (CFOs) of state-owned entities are done through cabinet.
“Therefore the announcements of the outcome are made by Cabinet‚” Kubayi-Ngubane said.
“The Minister has no knowledge of any official appointment of a COO of SABC.”
SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the process of finalising the appointment is still under way and said there is no timeframe for the appointment.
