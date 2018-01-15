Maroleng all but confirms appointment as SABC COO on Twitter

Tlhabi said: “Smart‚ talented‚ hard working and just a basically great guy. I hope he succeeds and wish him well.”

Maroleng said on Monday he could not comment on his possible appointment and referred enquiries to the SABC board chairperson.

“Until there is an official announcement by the actual board I am not in a position to comment.”

Maroleng believes his tweets did not confirm his appointment. He said he was responding to those congratulating him based on the Sunday World article.

“I said thank you for the well wishes.”

Maroleng previously worked as an anchor on an e.tv current affairs programme where he famously said‚ "Don’t touch me on my studio" during a scuffle with former AWB general secretary André Visagie in 2010.