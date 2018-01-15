Gauteng residents caught up in the stifling weekend heatwave can breathe a sigh of relief as temperatures are expected to ease later on Monday.

South African Weather Service forecaster‚ Wayne Venter‚ said: “We have had the heatwave since Saturday and it will … end today. Temperatures will be dropping slightly. It is still going to be warm tomorrow (but) temperatures will fall out of the heatwave threshold temperatures.”

Johannesburg was forecast to hit a high of 33°C on Monday. That will ease on Tuesday to 29°C.

Venter said a heatwave is declared when on at least three consecutive days‚ the maximum temperature is more or equal to five degrees higher than the average maximum. He added that every region had a different average maximum temperature.