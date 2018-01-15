'What we found that day shocked me': Farmer who found Siam Lee's body

The search for Siam ended on Thursday when her relatives positively identified her body. Siam’s mother was taken in for questioning on Friday but was not detained or charged.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that the investigation had been changed to one of murder. It is understood that the investigation will run out of Durban North‚ the jurisdiction from which Siam Lee she first went missing.

The farmer said that the smell of petrol was pervasive‚ something he assumed had been used to ignite the fire. Had it not been for drizzle during the night that her body was dragged into the sugarcane‚ the entire field would most likely have burnt.

“They must have dumped her there at night‚” he said.