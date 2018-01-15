Unpacked shoes and silence were signs that something was amiss‚ says relative of murdered Mooinooi couple

Unpacked new shoes and the dead silence that hung over the North West farm was an indication for Kobus Payne that something was not right when he went to go look for Joey and Anisha Van Niekerk.

The missing Mooinooi couple as they have come to be known have graced many headlines over the weeks as family‚ friends and law enforcement officials searched high and low for them after they went missing in December on the eve of leaving for a funeral. Now seven people are charged with the disappearance and murder of Joey and Anisha.

Kobus Payne‚ the brother-in-law of Joey Van Niekerk‚ was the first person to arrive on the Van Nierkerk’s farm when the family hadn’t heard from the couple for 24 hours.

“When I arrived at the house‚ everything was still in its place and it was awfully quiet I knew that something wasn’t right‚” said Payne.

Joey’s father had passed away due to natural causes and they were set to leave for Pretoria on Monday December 11. They never arrived.

Payne said it was unlike Joey and Anisha to not be in contact with the family‚ especially given that Joey’s father had died and funeral arrangements had to be made.

“Their home was awfully quiet and this is not how I know them to be. Normally the television will be playing‚ the air-conditioning will be on but on that day it was uncharacteristically quiet on the farm. They are not the kind of people to live in silence like that. They would be talking or laughing‚” said Payne.

A sombre sounding Schalk Van Niekerk‚ brother of Anisha Van Niekerk‚ was the second person to arrive on the farm.

“It is not in their nature to be so quiet and not communicate with the family. The Sunday when we didn’t hear from them we thought they may be sad over the passing of Joey’s father. By Monday when we still heard nothing from them we started to worry‚” said Schalk.

When Schalk arrived at the house he recalls seeing a toothbrush‚ a handbag and a cellphone. This was sign for him that they wouldn’t have left town without taking their essentials with them.