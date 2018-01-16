Boy accused of killing teacher makes first court appearance

A 15-year-old Northern Cape pupil accused of killing his teacher for allegedly failing him will remain in a place of safety for several days before his next court appearance.

The Grade 8 pupil accused of stabbing 42-year-old Kingston Vhiya appeared at Mothibistad Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for murder.

The case has been postponed to January 22.

The accused allegedly entered Vhiya’s house on Saturday and attacked him and damaged windows.

The deceased was a teacher at Bosele Middle School in the Northern Cape and the accused was one of his pupils.