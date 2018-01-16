South Africa

Five extortion racket suspects resume their bid for freedom

16 January 2018 - 09:58 By Aron Hyman
Nafiz Modack‚ Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay are accused of running the biggest extortion racket in Cape Town. File photo.
The bail hearing for five men accused of running the biggest extortion racket in Cape Town was due to resume in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Nafiz Modack‚ Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay are alleged to be extorting money from a number of nightclubs in Cape Town.

Testimony by Colonel Charl Kinnear‚ the investigating officer in the case‚ was expected to continue on Tuesday.

In an attempt to prevent the men from being granted bail‚ Kinnear has over the past few weeks laid bare police evidence in the case which included alleged links between Modack and senior police officers and politicians.

He even claimed that Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik had been involved in the workings of the syndicate by facilitating meetings between wealthy Jewish businessmen and members of the syndicate where “management fees” were negotiated.

