The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Tuesday arrested a former police captain linked to police’s Crime Intelligence.

“The arrest follows an investigation into the looting of the Secret Service Account (SSA) and theft of funds. The investigation started in 2017 after complaints were received by the IPID from‚ among others‚ members of Crime Intelligence and members of the SAPS‚” IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini said in a statement.

The captain was arrested on Tuesday morning when he reported to his parole officer at the Correctional Services offices in Pretoria.

The captain is currently on parole after he was arrested and convicted for armed robbery. He was arrested in 1994 and convicted in 1996. He was released from the Groenpunt Maximum Correctional Centre in 2015.

An IPID investigator said in an affidavit‚ the captain submitted two requests for blinds and curtains for safe houses in Pretoria in January and February 2013 worth R563‚005. The IPID investigation found the actual cost was R78‚763.60.

The suspect would appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of fraud and theft. Witnesses were willing to cooperate‚ but said they feared the suspect‚ Dlamini said.

“Other arrests cannot be ruled out‚” he added.